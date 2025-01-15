Mahana Fresh, a fast-casual restaurant that believes a good mood starts with good food, is kicking off the new year by introducing Shrimply Paradise. Starting now, guests can embark on a culinary adventure spotlighting Prime Shrimp as the star ingredient with a new shrimp centered bowl offered each month. The paradise part doesn’t stop there. To make the experience of devouring a shrimp bowl even more dreamy, Mahana Fresh is giving away one free trip to Hawaii!

“At Mahana Fresh, we have always been keen on celebrating global flavors in a healthy, build-you-own-bowl format,” said Mahana Fresh CEO Dave Wood. “With our new Shrimp Bowls, we’re doing just that by featuring fresh, protein-packed ingredients. We can’t wait to create some unforgettable experiences for our guests, especially with the chance to win that amazing trip to paradise!”

Shrimply the Best

The new Shrimp Bowls reflect Mahana Fresh’s values of conscious eating through bold and delicious flavors. By partnering with Prime Shrimp, a brand known for its premium-flavored shrimp, Mahana Fresh is featuring one mouthwatering flavor per month crafted to satisfy a range of flavor palates: Cajun, Honey BBQ, Lemon Pepper, and Spicy Creole. The Shrimply Paradise Bowls are only available now until April 30.

In addition to the Shrimply Paradise bowls, each flavor will make its big debut and be featured exclusively for four weeks, so guests can get them as part of Mahana Fresh’s customizable Build Your Own bowls and wraps.

Ticket To Paradise

Mahana Fresh has teamed up with Prime Shrimp to bring paradise even closer for one lucky guest. From now until April 30, 2025, every time a guest orders a Shrimp Bowl through the Mahana Fresh app or scans the app after an in-store purchase, they will be automatically entered to win a week-long vacation to Hawaii, complete with airfare and luxury hotel accommodations for two.

In addition to the trip to Hawaii, Mahana Fresh is offering more ways to win. Each month during the Shrimply Paradise contest, one lucky winner at every Mahana Fresh location will free bowls or wraps for a year! The Shrimply Paradise contest runs through April 30, 2025. Guests must be at least 18 years old to participate. Open to all U.S. residents. See website for details.

Download the Mahana Fresh app for free via the App Store or Google Play. Subscribers get the latest updates on new Bowl flavors, plus exclusive early access to news and offers.

Mahana Fresh’s menu thrives on the build-your-own-bowl model and allows diners to choose their base, protein, toppings and sauces. The Mahana menu even has a few dessert bite options including zucchini brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and snickerdoodles — all gluten-free. The restaurant also features craft beer (not gluten-free) and kombucha on tap.