Mahana Fresh, the health-forward, fast-casual restaurant brand known for its customizable bowls made with fresh, gluten-free ingredients, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Fuquay-Varina on Saturday, August 16, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 2120 Gathering Square Ct, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.

Local franchise owner Rick Monroig brings a long-standing passion for health and wellness to the community. With a background in pharmacy, home health, and real estate, Monroig has been a small business owner since 2006 and is deeply connected to Southern Wake County. “We’ve always wanted to bring something healthy to the region,” Monroig shares. “Everything around here is fast food and bar food—there’s a clear need for something clean, vibrant, and health-conscious.”

This new Mahana Fresh location is positioned in a rapidly developing area just off Judd Parkway, surrounded by new apartments, townhomes, and a future hotel—making it an ideal hub for busy families, professionals, and health-conscious diners.

Mahana Fresh Fuquay-Varina offers:

Dine-in, online ordering, and delivery through third-party partners

Catering services for local events, offices, and gatherings

Customizable bowls with a variety of bases, proteins, toppings, and sauces

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week

Grand Opening Day Festivities on Saturday, August 16th:

The first 25 guests in line will receive a free Mahana-sized bowl

Guests can enjoy the Teriyaki Tiki bowl for just $5 all day long

A prize wheel will be on-site for guests to spin and win cool Mahana prizes

“We’re thrilled to bring Mahana Fresh to Fuquay-Varina,” says Monroig. “This is more than just a restaurant—it’s a place where the community can come together and enjoy delicious food that’s both nourishing and energizing.”