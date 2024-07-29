Mahana Fresh, the fast-casual restaurant that believes good food leads to a good mood, is heading to Space City with the opening of its newest location in Houston. Mahana Fresh invites the community to join them for a grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 3, at 11 a.m. at 17195 Tomball Parkway, suite 4C. The first 24 people in line will receive a free bowl, and guests will have the opportunity to enjoy $5 Mahana Sized Bowls. The Houston Mahana Fresh will donate $5 from every bowl sold to the Houston Food Bank. Attendees can also enter to win *Free Mahana Sized Bowls for a Year.

The new Mahana Fresh will be owned by Washington Wizards star and entrepreneur, Kyle Kuzma, known both on and off the court. This will be Kuzma’s second Mahana Fresh location, following the successful opening of his Gainesville, Virginia location.

In addition to his ventures in the food and beverage industry, his extensive business endeavors spans industries including fashion and lifestyle, investment, and more. He is also known for his dedication to philanthropic causes, including The Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, which was created to positively impact the lives of single mothers and enhance the lives of their children.

“I’m very excited about introducing Mahana Fresh to Houston, tapping into a new market with my team,” said Kuzma. “We’ve seen firsthand how Mahana Fresh can bring people together with its fresh and healthy food options. Houston’s dynamic and growing market provides the perfect setting for Mahana Fresh to succeed.”

The new location will be offering week-long deals** following the grand opening kick-off, including;

Sunday, August 4: Family Day! Enjoy $5 off $40.

Family Day! Enjoy $5 off $40. Monday, August 5: Buy One, Get One Wraps.

Buy One, Get One Wraps. Tuesday, August 6: Free dessert with any purchase.

Free dessert with any purchase. Wednesday, August 7: Free avocado on top of any bowl.

Free avocado on top of any bowl. Thursday, August 8: Claim a free drink keychain valid until the end of the year.

Claim a free drink keychain valid until the end of the year. Friday, August 9: Kids eat free.

Mahana Fresh’s gluten free menu thrives on the build-your-own-bowl model and allows diners to choose their base, protein, toppings and sauces in addition to chef inspired creations. The Mahana menu even has a few dessert bite options including zucchini brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and snickerdoodles — all gluten-free.



The Houston Mahana Fresh will be open Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. The 1,500 sq. ft. location offers patio seating, as well as dine-in, pickup, delivery through third-party partners, and catering. For additional information about Mahana Fresh, including their menu and locations, visit www.MahanaFresh.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.



*Free Mahana Fresh for a Year equals one free bowl per month for 12 months.

**Available while supplies last.