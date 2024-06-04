Main Squeeze Juice Co. is continuing to expand throughout greater Houston. The Louisiana-based smoothie and juice bar franchise, whose ownership group includes Houston-native and NFL punter Thomas Morstead, recently opened its newest area store in The Heights.

Located at 1541 N. Shepherd, the new shop is owned and operated by Marc Miller and Jeff Drost, who initially introduced Houstonians to Main Squeeze’s superfood-inspired menu in 2018 when they opened their first store in Webster. They also own three other locations in Cypress, Pearland, and Friendswood.

“We’re so happy to be finally bringing this incredibly health-focused brand to The Heights,” says Miller. “Main Squeeze not only excites people with our amazing products, but we make our customers feel good about stepping forward into a new healthy lifestyle. Give us a try and experience the difference that fresh, nutritious food can make in your life.”

With a motto and mission of “Making Healthy Easier,” Main Squeeze offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. From its 12 whole fruit and vegetable smoothies to its 13 cold-pressed juices, the concept’s proprietary recipes offer a variety of options to suit different lifestyles and goals.

The superfood smoothies are free from ice, fillers, and syrups, ensuring a pure and authentic taste. Some of the top sellers include Plant Power, Green Protein, Chocolate Love, and Tropikale. The juices are handcrafted in-house and packed with 2-4 pounds of produce in each bottle, with Detox and Vision being two of the brand’s more popular options among customers.

In addition to smoothies and juices, Main Squeeze also offers a selection of wellness shots, Acai and Pitaya bowls made with organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, breakfast sandwiches, wraps, toasts, hot and frozen lattes, and various other cognitive-boosting coffee products.

“Our proprietary recipes focus on combining nutritious and delicious ingredients, and will keep customers coming back for more,” says Drost.

As for Main Squeeze’s continued local expansion, Miller and Drost have no intention of slowing down. In addition to their five existing locations, the duo is committed to opening four more stores in the Houston area over the next few years. Though leases have yet to be signed, they are eyeing Rice Village, The Galleria, and Memorial for potential sites.