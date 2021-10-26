Main Squeeze Juice Co. to Expand Presence in Houston Market

Main Squeeze Juice Co., a juice and smoothie bar franchise dedicated to “Making Healthy Easier,” is expanding their presence in the Houston area, opening their newest location in Montgomery. The new location is set to open on Friday, Nov. 5th at 15260, Highway 105 W, Suite 132.

With 10 locations across the Houston area, this location will be the brand’s first in Montgomery. The upcoming opening has been long awaited by the Montgomery community, giving them the “finally” moment they have been waiting for. The store front will be owned by local entrepreneurs Megan and Adrien Benoit, and operated by Adrien’s sister, Ashley Tassin. This location happens to be the Benoit’s second location in Texas, with their first in Conroe.

“The opening of our Montgomery location has felt like a long time coming,” says Megan. “So many customers at our Conroe location are from Montgomery and have been making the commute. People have been asking us to open a location in Montgomery and I am happy to finally provide them with healthy options close to home.”

The new location will sit on Lake Conroe directly next to the marina, offering boat access. To celebrate its grand opening, the store will be offering promotions all weekend, including $5 smoothies and juices with free t-shirts for any customer who makes a purchase. To top it off, Megan and Adrien will be offering free 12 oz. smoothies to 12 lucky winners every day.

In addition to Main Squeeze, Megan and Adrien own a towing business, founded by her family in 1998. Megan recalls learning about Main Squeeze after her former classmates opened the franchise location in Lake Charles. She was even further persuaded to join the Main Squeeze family after her neighbor Jeff Drost opened a location in Webster.

“While the Main Squeeze community caught my attention, the concept won me over. I am proud to provide my community with healthy and fulfilling options. I’m thrilled to expand the concept and reach new communities of people,” adds Megan.

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature nutritionist-designed cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one, three, and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.