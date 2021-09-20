Main Squeeze Juice Co. Expands in New Orleans

Main Squeeze Juice Co., a juice and smoothie bar franchise dedicated to “Making Healthy Easier,” is expanding their presence in the New Orleans area, opening their newest location in Elmwood. The new location is set to open Friday, September 24th at 1130 S Clearview Parkway, New Orleans, in the newly renovated Parkway Shopping Center. The location will be locally owned and operated by brother-and-sister duo, Andrew Blackwell and Jennifer Perkins. This location happens to be their fifth location in New Orleans.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. has strong ties to New Orleans and is excited to strengthen its presence in the local community. The brand’s ownership group includes former New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead and former Saints wide receiver Marques Colston, and Main Squeeze made headlines throughout the pandemic after delivering over 10,000 immune-boosting products to healthcare workers in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Houston.

“We are thrilled to open the newest Main Squeeze location and bring the delicious and healthy juices, smoothies, and bowls to the Elmwood community,” says Blackwell. “It’s very rewarding to see the Main Squeeze brand grow and expand locally, to be a part of that growth is a huge honor.”

To celebrate its grand opening, the new store will be offering promotions including $5 smoothies and juices, plus free t-shirts for the first 50 customers every day during their grand opening weekend from Friday, September 24th to Sunday, September 26th. In addition to these promotions and freebies, a handful of free smoothie cards are being given away throughout the weekend. Customers will automatically be entered to win free smoothies for a month with any purchase during their grand opening.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. will be participating during the month of October in support of Ochsner Hospital for Children’s Child Life Development Fund. All Louisiana locations will be carrying the limited time “Give Back Smoothie”, a nutrient packed smoothie containing apple juice, banana, strawberry, and blue spirulina, running through the end of October. The smoothie will be sold for a regular price of $8.95 for 24-ounce smoothie, $4.95 for 12-ounce smoothie. $1 from each smoothie sold in October will go towards purchasing a $4,000 mobile gaming device for the hospital.

“The Child Life Department at Ochsner Hospital for Children helps children and families cope with their challenges during their stay in the hospital. This investment is crucial in helping kids overcome the emotional and psychological demands they face,” says Morstead.

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature nutritionist-designed cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one, three, and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil