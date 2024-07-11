Main Squeeze Juice Co. announced the appointment of Jennifer Dodd as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Jennifer Dodd is a seasoned franchise executive with a remarkable track record in driving strategic growth and delivering exceptional shareholder value. With over 30 years of experience in franchising across various sectors, Jennifer has led significant expansions and new market entries for multiple franchise companies in North America and globally. Her notable achievements include executing the successful brand redesign of The Melting Pot, spearheading innovative growth for Tim Hortons’ U.S. franchise development and leading high growth market expansion for Dunkin Brands, as well as Applebee’s International.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Jennifer Dodd to the Main Squeeze family,” says Christo Demetriades, Managing Partner, Conscious Capital Growth. “Her proven expertise, visionary leadership, and dedication to excellence will be instrumental in propelling our company to new heights, furthering our mission to provide healthy and delicious juice options with exceptional value to our customers.”

Under Jen’s leadership, Main Squeeze Juice Co. plans to aggressively expand its consumer base and pique franchisees’ interest in their plant-forward menu that specializes in raw cold-pressed juices, craveable and good-for-you smoothies, and bowls. Our unwavering commitment to quality makes the brand an attractive opportunity for franchise owner candidates aiming to enter the fast-growing healthy nutrition space. “Our franchisees are essential to our growth strategy,” Jennifer emphasized. “We offer an unparalleled opportunity for those looking to invest in a brand that prioritizes both health and innovation in the dynamic healthy nutrition market.”

“I have a passion for servant leadership and believe that serving business leaders and partners well generates better business results,” adds Dodd. “I am honored to join Main Squeeze Juice Co. and look forward to working with the talented team to continue delivering exceptional products and experiences.”

Jennifer resides in Alabama with her husband, Jesse, and they enjoy spending time with their family, boating, traveling, and doing mission-driven work.