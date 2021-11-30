Main Squeeze Juice Co. Seeks Expansion in Southern U.S.

Main Squeeze Juice Co., a juice and smoothie bar franchise dedicated to “Making Healthy Easier,” is ready to expand their presence across the Southern U.S., targeting key metro areas. The announcement comes at a time when Main Squeeze Juice Co. is experiencing more demand than ever, as its fan base continues to widen.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. currently has 25 locations open and operating in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas and is looking to bring their nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu to major cities in the Southern United States. The brand is seeking multi-unit operators across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas to join in the expansion effort. Eyeing the metro areas of Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, and Orlando, Main Squeeze Juice Co. hopes to bring up to 10 locations to each territory.

“It’s unfortunate, but we are living increasingly in a world full of unhealthy processed and ‘dead’ foods. We want to provide a solution to this – we’re dedicated to serving the highest quality, raw and unpasteurized juice and superfood smoothies,” adds Nieto. “Every juice and smoothie we serve is packed with the maximum level of vitamins, enzymes, minerals and nutrients possible. At Main Squeeze, we pride ourselves on combining the timeless simplicity of fruits and vegetables in a nourishing and refreshing way, reviving the idea of ‘food as medicine’ through our unique menu.”

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that by offering a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature chef-inspired cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one, three, and five day juice cleanse programs, wellness shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

To augment the company’s growth, Main Squeeze Juice Co. is seeking franchise partners who have a passion for clean, healthy eating and living. Including a one-time franchise fee of $35,000, the estimated initial investment required to open a Main Squeeze Juice Co. store ranges from $292,700 to $674,500, which depends on several factors. A typical location will seat 15-25 people and will retain approximately 10-15 employees.

“Main Squeeze has unlimited growth potential as we can operate in literally any type of location where millennials or young professionals exist,” states Nieto. “From colleges and universities to sports arenas, airports and malls, we are poised to grow everywhere. In smaller footprints, Main Squeeze is a perfect complement to businesses such as gyms, coffee houses and health food stores.”