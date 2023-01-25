Main Squeeze Kicks of 2023 with Fresh Deals, Locations, and Products

Main Squeeze Juice Co., a juice and smoothie bar franchise dedicated to “Making Healthy Easier,” is heading into 2023 with new locations, development deals, and promotional items as health continues to become a top priority for Americans. Main Squeeze Juice Co. brought its award-winning cold presses juices to two new locations in 2022, bringing the brand to a total of 27 locations. In addition, Main Squeeze Juice Co. has more than five locations currently in development that are set to open in 2023.

This past year, Main Squeeze Juice Co. opened two new stores, one in Missouri City, Texas, and their first location in the state of Missouri, located in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis. Both locations experienced the support of their communities and have seen great success. Continuing to build upon their growth momentum, Main Squeeze Juice Co. signed a deal in the Arizona region with two franchisee all-stars, Don Gatzemeier and Shawnae Stollenwerk, to open more than 30 locations nationwide. The brand is set to open multiple locations in the greater Phoenix area along with Tucson, Flagstaff, and Prescott to meet consumer demand for more convenient and healthy food options. This comes at a time after Main Squeeze Juice Co. joined forces with Conscious Capital Growth, an acquisition and growth acceleration firm focused on the franchise industry.

“We are so excited to see what 2023 has in store for Main Squeeze Juice Co.,” says Thomas Nieto, CEO of Main Squeeze Juice Co. “With the help of our partners at Conscious Capital Growth, we plan to continue to make healthier easier this year by bringing brand new locations to communities across the country. This partnership will help us solidify our growth in the changing economy and expand into new markets.”

Main Squeeze Juice Co. is starting off 2023 by rolling out its new 16-ounce REMEDY Juice and easy, pre-built, dietitian-approved Kickstart juice cleanse. REMEDY contains a powerhouse pairing of root, turmeric, and black pepper. This duo increases the absorption of nutrients to your body quickly to reap the major anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. The six-pack Kickstart Cleanse includes the REMEDY juice, along with four other juices and one mylk. The cleanse is designed to nourish your body both physically and mentally. Throughout the month of January, Main Squeeze Juice Co. customers will receive a 20 percent off bounce-back card when purchasing the Kickstart Cleanse that can be used on their next Kickstart Cleanse or any six-pack purchase. Both products and offer are available for a limited time until February 28, 2023.

Main Squeeze Juice Co.’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. Their gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature nutritionist-designed cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one, three, and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

Continuing to build upon the company’s growth, Main Squeeze Juice Co. is seeking franchise partners who have a passion for clean, healthy eating and living. The brand is looking to target new markets in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina and expanding their outreach within their current markets of Florida, Texas, Arizona, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Including a one-time franchise fee of $35,000, the estimated initial investment required to open a Main Squeeze Juice Co. store ranges from $292,700 to $674,500. A typical location will seat 15–25 people and will retain approximately 10–15 employees.