Main Squeeze Planning Second Jacksonville Location

Main Squeeze Juice Co. announced plans to bring a second location to Jacksonville, set to open by Q1 of 2023. The new location will be located at 13546 Beach Blvd Unit 1A, which is at the intersection of Beach Blvd and Hodges Blvd, expanding the brand’s foot print in the Sunshine State.

The new Main Squeeze Juice Co. is owned by Spencer Turner and his father Ronald Turner. While this is the second location set to open by the father-son duo, they plan to open a total of 10 locations across the Jacksonville area including within the counties of Nassau, Duval, Clay, and St. John’s.

“We fell in love with the Main Squeeze concept and the opportunity to bring its nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu to the Jacksonville area,” says Spencer. “We cannot wait to provide the Jacksonville community with a second Main Squeeze location to help more people fulfil their nutritional goals.”

Prior to joining Main Squeeze Juice Co., Spencer worked as an international sales representative for manufacturing facilities used by the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, as well as government agencies to combat high threat viruses and other biological threats. His partner and father, Ronald Turner, is a retired CEO of several Fortune 500 companies. With their combined knowledge of business and health, the duo became interested in franchising and were immediately drawn to Main Squeeze as an opportunity to utilize both of their backgrounds.

“We are thrilled to have the Turner’s opening a second Main Squeeze in Jacksonville,” says Main Squeeze Juice Co. CEO Thomas Nieto. “After seeing the success of their first location, we are confident that the second location will help keep up with the demand to “Make Healthy Easier” in the area.”

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature nutritionist-designed cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one, three, and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.