Main Squeeze Releases Holiday Lineup

Main Squeeze Juice Co. has revealed its plans to celebrate the holidays this year. To generate holiday cheer, the brand has announced it will be offering signature winter lattes and special gift card promotions from now through December 31st.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. unveiled two holiday-inspired latte flavors, Hot Chai Cookie and Frozen Mocha Mint, which are available at all locations. Packed with superfood-centric and plant-based ingredients, these drinks offer a solution to satisfying holiday flavor cravings while still being healthy at the same time. Main Squeeze Juice Co. has also announced a special promotion on gift cards available to purchase on the app or in-store. The promotional offer is a free $25 bonus card with purchase of $100 in gift cards or a free $10 bonus card with purchase of $50 in gift cards.

“During the holidays, sometimes it is difficult to treat yourself without having a guilty conscience,” says Thomas Nieto, CEO of Main Squeeze. “We’re excited to share these amazing flavors with our customers and offer a way to enjoy a festive drink while still being health conscious. This year, you can give the gift of health with Main Squeeze Juice Co.”

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature nutritionist-designed cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one, three, and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.