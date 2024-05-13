Major League Baseball, in collaboration with Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), officially launched Ballpark Bites presented by Mastercard, a new ballpark-inspired menu available on food delivery apps across the U.S. Developed for anyone to enjoy the familiar flavors of a ballpark from the comforts of their home or office, Ballpark Bites can be ordered in nearly 400 locations around the country – with more availability coming throughout the year – on food delivery service apps including Doordash, Postmates, Uber Eats and MLB.com/BallparkBites. To discover if Ballpark Bites is available in your area, click here.

This new online extension of the MLB brand will feature a menu throughout the season with items including:

Ballpark Chicken Sandwich: Crispy chicken strips made with all-natural chicken with relish & honey mustard in a soft pretzel roll

Ballpark Dog: Grilled all-beef hot dog topped with onion, relish & yellow mustard in a soft pretzel roll

Ball Bucket: Doughnut holes, cream cheese icing and caramel sauce

BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich: Crispy chicken strips made with all-natural chicken with hickory-smoked bacon & tangy BBQ sauce in a soft pretzel roll

Chicken Bacon Ranch: Crispy chicken strips made with all-natural chicken with hickory-smoked bacon & buttermilk ranch in a soft pretzel roll

The Heater: Crispy chicken strips made with all-natural chicken with hickory-smoked bacon, sauteed jalapeños, serrano peppers & onions & cheese sauce in a soft pretzel roll

LA Street Dog: Grilled all-beef hot dog topped with hickory-smoked bacon, sauteed jalapenos, serrano peppers & onions, mayo, mustard & avocado in a soft pretzel roll

New York Steakhouse Sandwich: Sirloin steak tips with grilled onions & crispy onion piece in a soft pretzel roll

Philly Cheesesteak: Thinly sliced steak with caramelized onions & cheese sauce in a soft pretzel roll

The food will be delivered in custom Ballpark Bites packaging adorned with the MLB logo, ballpark decor and customized QR codes linking to unique promotions that change during the season. At launch, those QR codes on Ballpark Bites boxes will offer 20% off an MLBShop.com merchandise order, while a variety of other promotions featuring MLB partners plan to be offered in the coming months. Click here to view photos of every Ballpark Bites menu item and to access other visual assets.

“Ballpark food is truly unique to baseball and all 30 of our wonderful Clubs,” says Karin Timpone, MLB Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. “We understand that not everyone has the opportunity to visit an MLB or MiLB ballpark, so we wanted to create Ballpark Bites for fans to enjoy a part of that experience from the comfort of their own home, a local park or even at work. We think this is another fun way to connect with our fans on their schedule and let them enjoy a distinctive part of our game more often.”

Throughout the season, a Ballpark Bites food truck will also visit baseball and cultural events across America, such as MLB at Rickwood Field, MLB All-Star Week, Hall of Fame Weekend in Cooperstown and MLB Postseason games. Mastercard is the preferred payment of Ballpark Bites; anyone who uses a Mastercard at one of the trucks will receive a discount. Exclusive MLB and Club prizes, as well as sweepstakes for special MLB experiences, will be available with select purchases.

Mastercard and MLB have been partners since Mastercard first launched its Priceless campaign during the 1997 World Series. The MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX provides an elevated fan experience through activations including the Home Team Advantage Small Business Contest, Stand Up To Cancer, technologies including Web3, contactless payments and more.

“Sports and culinary are huge passion points for our cardholders, and Ballpark Bites is a fantastic way to marry them,” says Rustom Dastoor, EVP of Marketing and Communications, Mastercard North America. “We’ve worked alongside MLB for nearly three decades, leaning into what avid baseball fans care most about – memorable experiences that can be accessed no matter where they are. It’s about unlocking new touchpoints for cardholders and curating more opportunities that get them closer to the action. We’re looking forward to continuing to provide more experiences throughout the season.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with MLB and bring the ballpark food experience home,” said Robert Earl, President and Co-Founder, Virtual Dining Concepts. “We worked with our culinary team to create a concept that travels well and is unique. Alongside Mastercard, we are going to deliver on IRL moments, as well as making the brand and experiences accessible at home.”