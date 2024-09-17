The makers of HORMEL Pepperoni, America’s No. 1 pepperoni brand*, are encouraging fans to lean into their desires and celebrate the most important day of the year – National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Friday, Sept. 20.

There’s nothing more irresistible than HORMEL Pepperoni on a perfect pepperoni pizza, and people go to bold lengths to get to it – ignoring meetings, breaking social norms, they’ll do pretty much anything to sneak a piece, piping hot from the oven because it’s so boldly irresistible. Starting on September 4, fans can visit www.PepperoniTimeOff.com to declare their intention to take PTO, also known as Pepperoni Time Off, on National Pepperoni Pizza Day, so nothing interrupts their HORMEL Pepperoni pizza craving.

Fans can send their “PTO” intention to their colleagues, friends, spouse or teacher, asking for coverage of all responsibilities on Sept. 20 in order to fully enjoy HORMEL Pepperoni piled high on perfectly crafted pizzas. Once submitted, fans can enter for a chance to win the Ultimate HORMEL Pepperoni Pizza Vacation to New York City or Chicago during National Pizza Month in October. Fans can share their PTO news on social media using hashtag #PepperoniTimeOff for more chances to win.

“We believe that HORMEL Pepperoni fans have earned a day off. But not just any day off. Twenty-four hours dedicated exclusively to their love of HORMEL Pepperoni pizza,” said Nick Schweitzer, director of marketing for Snacking and Entertaining at Hormel Foods. “We’re thrilled to kick off a campaign and sweepstakes that offers fans more time to indulge in never too greasy, never too spicy and always delicious HORMEL Pepperoni Pizza.”

HORMEL Pepperoni stands above the rest as the boldly irresistible option on National Pepperoni Pizza Day — and every day. Only HORMEL Pepperoni has all the shapes, sizes, and flavors to cover your pepperoni cravings and occasions including original, Cup N’ Crisp, and Confetti – our latest pizza topping in the shape of a ribbon for a pepperoni taste in every bite.

For more information about HORMEL Pepperoni including recipes and where to buy, visit www.HormelPepperoni.com. Follow the HORMEL Pepperoni brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

* Based on the latest 52-week Circana data.