The Mall at Wellington Green Welcomes The Madre's Mexican Fresh

A new culinary destination is joining the more than 160 stores at The Mall at Wellington Green. Opening on October 24, The Madre’s Mexican Fresh will add a delicious element to the robust offerings in apparel, health, beauty, and more, at this lifestyle destination in Wellington.

The Madre’s Mexican Fresh

Offering a combination of modern and traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex offerings, The Madre’s Mexican Fresh will excite tastebuds with a plethora of healthy and fresh ingredients. Diners get to play executive chef and build their own burritos, tacos, quesadillas, savory bowls, and hearty salads. The fast-casual restaurant also features an impressive lineup of homemade desserts, including caramel flan and a killer Nutella churro.

The Madre’s Mexican Fresh will be in the Food Court between Tokyo San and Med Plate.

Mall hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Mall at Wellington Green is located at 10300 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington.