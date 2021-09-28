Mama Restaurant Group to Open Arabic Concept Hanoon in Kirkland, Washington

Seattle based mama restaurant group announced they’re heading to the Eastside to anchor themselves at The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland.

The group is introducing an exciting new restaurant and take-out experience which has been inspired by the tremendous success and warm encouraging feedback of guests at the company's Seattle restaurants, anar, mamnoon, mamnoon street and mbar.

This restaurant will be called hanoon, transliterated from Arabic for tenderness, compassion and kindness - emotions you’ll feel radiating throughout the new space. The newest member of the mama family will be a beautiful, airy cafe serving baked goods, coffee and lunch during the day which will transform into a sophisticated fast casual dining destination at night.

Offering around 120 seats, a signature take-out window and ultimate versatility, hanoon promises a highly accessible fun, upbeat, social atmosphere. Anticipate all the creative style and flair you expect from a mama restaurant with a soft and welcoming touch. hanoon will feature an open kitchen with an open-fire oven, a take-out window, pantry section and a gorgeous patio.

“We’re proud to bring the fruits of our 10 years of experience to an important and growing part of the Eastside. We couldn’t imagine a better fit than the Village, its very diverse guest base, high density and all day activity is ideal. hanoon offers the best of what we’ve learned, we’re eager to see how it evolves over time” says mama group owners Racha and Wassef Haroun.

The team can’t wait to bring customers its signature modern Levantine cuisine, expertly crafted using high quality ingredients and long-standing traditions. Look forward to enjoying healthy, unforgettable dishes served with charm, warmth and heart. The family resemblance will be unmistakable, yet hanoon will have it’s own unique offerings perfectly complementing the busy daytimes and nighttimes of the Village.

hanoon is excited to join other destinations at The Village at Totem Lake, such as Cinemark, Whole Foods, Sephora, Serious Pie & Salt & Straw.