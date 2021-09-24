Mandola's Italian Kitchen to Open Second Location in Carrollwood, Florida

On the heels of the success of the first Mandola’s Italian Kitchen in Florida, which opened its doors in Riverview, FL in October 2020 to rave reviews and lines out the door, the wildly popular Italian concept is set to open its second location in Carrollwood, Florida. Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola, Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill and most recently, the Austin, Texas-born Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola are proud to announce the opening of Florida’s second Mandola’s Italian Kitchen! The family-friendly, fast-casual Italian restaurant is scheduled to open on October 4th, 2021 at 14307 N Dale Mabry Hwy, anchoring the newly renovated Market Place North plaza, ideally situated in Tampa’s bustling Carrollwood Village.

Setting itself apart from others in the category, Mandola’s distinctive restaurant model functions as a fast-casual concept – a restaurant, bar, bakery and market with a charming and lively atmosphere. Featuring authentic Italian décor and stylish furnishings hand selected by Trina Mandola, the 7,960-square-foot Mandola’s Italian Kitchen boasts indoor seating for approximately 146 guests, including 1,190 square feet of patio space for outdoor dining with seating for an additional 40 guests. The Carrollwood location will be complete with an Open Bakery, where guests will be able to watch behind-the-scenes as cakes, pastries and other desserts are being made by Mandola’s skilled pastry chefs. Customers will be able to purchase these items from Mandola’s signature Cafe, which will also offer made-in-house dessert favorites, such as gelato, cannoli, cakes, cookies and seasonal offerings, along with specialty coffees, such as espresso and cappuccino. Additionally, a variety of Italian grocery and merchandise items will be available for purchase from the Market, such as pastas, sauces, imported chocolates, specialty oils and vinegars, and interesting Italian wines.

Using authentic recipes and fresh, highly selective ingredients, Mandola’s Italian Kitchen will offer delicious Italian cuisine with the signature and famous flavors that have been in the Mandola family for decades. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of bold and memorable flavors in each made-from-scratch dish from Mandola’s extensive menu, including fresh pasta, sauces, mozzarella, pizza dough, Italian Wedding soup and much more. Fresh hot focaccia is served complimentary with every entrée, and the restaurant will also feature a wide-ranging list of unique Italian wine and beer offerings to perfectly complement each meal. In addition to the existing broad menu, Mandola’s will be offering Daily Features, which have proven to be a customer favorite.

A must-have for any special occasion, partygoers will also be able to book Mandola’s famous Mobile Pizza Oven, a hit at special events, bringing fresh, wood-fired pies right from the oven to the table. Mandola’s also accommodates small and large-party catering options for anyone looking to enjoy delicious Italian food in the comfort of their own homes or other venues, without sacrificing any of the restaurant’s fresh-out-of-the-oven taste or quality. Mandola’s Italian Kitchen will be open for lunch and dinner daily from the hours of 11:30 AM to 11:00 PM, offering indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeout and curbside pickup.

“We’ve received such amazing feedback from our customers at our location in Riverview and look forward to bringing our food, hospitality, and the Mandola’s experience to the Carrollwood community,” says Damian Mandola. “There really is nothing quite like Mandola’s Italian Kitchen – it’s a unique, fast-casual Italian restaurant offering fresh, high-quality Italian food, using the recipes that have been in my family for generations. My wife Trina put her personal touches on the dining room, creating a lively and spirited Italian atmosphere. Trina and I are so excited to open this location and are confident the Carrollwood community will love it!”

The new Italian restaurant in Carrollwood, Florida, which will bring approximately 55 new jobs to the area, will be the brand’s sixth and Florida’s second Mandola’s Italian Kitchen – the result of a partnership between the Mandola’s and Paul Avery, President and CEO of the World of Beer Bar & Kitchen chain and former President and COO of Outback Steakhouse (OSI), Inc. After experiencing great success in Texas and at the first Florida Mandola’s Italian Kitchen in Riverview, the team set out to develop additional locations in the Tampa market and plans to continue expansion of the concept throughout the Sunshine State. Mandola and Avery plan to open up to six more locations through 2022, and 10 per year within the next decade.