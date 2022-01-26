Maple Street Uses Landed to Accelerate Hiring Efforts

Landed, which provides the first mobile app connecting hourly food and retail workers with local employers, announced today that fast-growing, fast-casual restaurant chain Maple Street Biscuit Company is now using Landed to accelerate its hiring efforts for its existing and new opening restaurants. Known for serving comfort food with a modern twist, Maple Street currently has over 40 stores, and is opening new locations at a rate of 1-2 per month.

According to Kimberly Johnson, Talent Acquisition Specialist at Maple Street, when a new location opens, the company is tasked with hiring 40+ new employees per location. Its positions range from Community Leaders (store managers) to Brand Ambassadors (cashiers) to an entire kitchen team. For new store openings, these positions are hired within a month, in an extremely challenging hiring environment. Since implementing Landed in Oct 2021, Maple Street has achieved that goal for each new store opening, fully staffing each store. Landed has also helped Maple Street double its staff levels at its existing locations and grow application flow in challenging markets by 7.5x.

“In the current hiring environment, it’s tough to stand out as an employer,” says Johnson. “We’ve put a lot of thought and work into updating our employer brand, to convey our family-oriented values, and attract candidates who are a cultural fit and are likely to stay for the long term. Landed has become a critical piece of the puzzle, helping us quickly identify the best candidates and get them in for an interview before they take another job. It’s important to us that candidates get to know our brand and want to live out our mission: ‘Help People. Serve Others. Be Part Of The Community.’”

Job seekers using the Landed app or online portal are guided through setting up their Landed candidate profile, which includes short videos plus details on their work experience, location and shift availability. Candidates can then browse jobs available near them. Landed’s AI-based intelligent matching technology matches candidates with employers for whom they might be a fit.

Hiring managers download the Landed Employer mobile app, and input hiring goals such as role titles, headcount, pay rate and locations. Landed then presents the employer with candidates who are the best matches for their open positions based on its intelligent matching algorithm, driven by AI tech. Hiring managers can see matched candidates, organize their candidate pipeline into different folders, and communicate with candidates all from within the app.

Landed founder and CEO Vivian Wang says, “Employees have so many options - it’s really critical to respond quickly, to be their first interview and for employers to come out with a strong offer on the spot at the interview. Landed can facilitate all of that, helping employers improve their hire rates and improve retention, because they are finding and hiring candidates who are great fits for their positions.”