Marble Slab Creamery, FAT Brands’ small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, announces its new perfect summer ice cream combination, Summer Swirl! The swirling, whirling ice cream dream is available now through August 11 at participating locations and is made with equal amounts of Blue Cotton Candy, Very Yellow Marshmallow, and Strawberry – for the perfect balance of fruity, sweet, and creamy.

“This flavor perfectly encapsulates summer and plays to what our youngest fans love—a swirly, colorful and tasty combination,” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Marble Slab Creamery. “Imagination has no limits at Marble Slab and Summer Swirl is a perfect reflection of that—bringing sunshine in a cup (or cone) to all our guests!”

For more than 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the Ice Cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.