Marble Slab Creamery, the small-batch ice cream franchise known for its imaginative flavor combinations owned by FAT Brands Inc., is embracing one of the most buzz-worthy dessert trends with the launch of its new Dubai Chocolate Sundae. Created in partnership with The Dairy Alliance, the new limited-time treat combines global flavors with Marble Slab Creamery’s signature homemade ice cream that fans know and love.

Available at select stores nationwide through the end of the year, the Dubai Chocolate Sundae is made with Sweet Cream ice cream served in a chocolate-dipped, pistachio-dusted waffle bowl or cone, topped with a rich drizzle of chocolate and pistachio butter, crushed waffle cone pieces, and, for a final touch, a dusting of ground pistachios.

“Dubai Chocolate is trending everywhere, so we knew we had to put our own spin on it,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing at Marble Slab Creamery. “What started as a limited release in select stores has quickly grown into a broader launch—our customers can’t get enough of the decadent chocolate treat. Our partnership with The Dairy Alliance also allowed us to elevate the sundae even further, as their commitment to real, high-quality dairy helped to bring out the best of each ingredient.”

“We proudly teamed up with Marble Slab Creamery to bring a bold, globally inspired treat that celebrates real dairy’s rich flavor and creamy texture,” said Joanne Engelhardt-Risko, Vice President of Strategic Marketing at The Dairy Alliance. “Every element, from the smooth sweet cream ice cream to the decadent chocolate and pistachio toppings, highlights the quality and versatility of Southeast dairy farmers’ products, bringing an exciting new experience to ice cream lovers everywhere.”

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with always free Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.