Marble Slab Creamery Introduces Banana Toffee Flavor

Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise, has added a new Banana Toffee flavor to its lineup of ice cream and shakes. The limited-time flavor is available now through June 30, giving customers plenty of time to go nuts for the sweet, new offering.

The all-new Banana Toffee Ice Cream brings the perfect balance of crunch and creaminess, mixing together banana ice cream, caramel, and crushed HEATH Bar pieces. Fans can scoop the ice cream up in a cone, cup or shake. Just like all of Marble Slab Creamery’s unique and creative creations, the Banana Toffee flavor is made fresh in-store daily in small batches.

“We continue to put our imagination to work to dream up flavors that hit the spot for our fans,” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “While Banana Toffee is a timeless flavor, we always churn out our own spin to create an incredibly delicious, one-of-a-kind treat.”