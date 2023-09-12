Marble Slab Creamery Introduces Caramel Churro Crunch

Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, announced its brand-new flavor offering – Caramel Churro Crunch. Available as an Ice Cream or a Shake, the autumn-inspired flavor is sure to take guests’ tastebuds straight to sweater weather.

Caramel Churro Crunch Ice Cream is made using Marble Slab Creamery’s original frozen slab technique. It starts with creamy Sweet Cream Ice Cream and is then swirled with caramel sauce and mini crunchy churros. The Marble Slab Creamery Caramel Churro Crunch Shake is a blend of Sweet Cream Ice Cream, mini crunchy churros, and a swirl of caramel sauce, all topped with whipped cream and crushed mini churros. The tasty but limited-time treat is available starting today and runs through Oct. 31.

For 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, creating the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with always free Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes. The leading chain boasts over 375 locations and continues to expand across the globe, most notably with its cookie sister brand, Great American Cookies, providing guests with the ultimate destination for sweet treats.

“Churro continues to be a trending flavor profile we couldn’t help but lean into for fall,” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at FAT Brands’ Quick Service Division. “We’re proud of this decadent flavor combination we’ve created and know our fans will love to cozy up with a cup, cone or shake.”