Marble Slab Creamery Launches New Peanut Butter Flavors

Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise, announced they are churning out a brand-new ice cream and shake offering – Peanut Butter Fudge Swirl Ice Cream and a Peanut Butter Cookie Shake, with the shake being available exclusively at locations co-branded with Great American Cookies. Both made with M&M’S® Minis, the homemade offerings are available now for a limited time only through June 30.

Sweets fans know that Peanut Butter and M&M’S Minis are better together – which is why Marble Slab Creamery is swirling them into a delicious, homemade treat right in front of guests’ eyes. The Peanut Butter Cookie Shake, available exclusively at co-branded Great American Cookies locations, is made with Marble Slab’s classic Peanut Butter Ice Cream, Great American Cookies’ Peanut Butter Supreme Cookies, filled with M&M’S Minis, chocolate fudge sauce, and topped with whipped cream. Peanut Butter Fudge Swirl Ice Cream also features Marble Slab’s classic Peanut Butter Ice Cream, along with swirls of M&M’S Minis and chocolate fudge sauce.

“At Marble Slab, we are always dreaming up ways to recreate classic flavors – and what’s more classic than M&M’S® Minis and peanut butter?” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Marble Slab Creamery. “These creamy treats are a perfect addition to our menu and a great way for our fans to cool down as we head into summer.”

For nearly 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch ice cream with free unlimited mix-ins, shakes in a variety of flavors, and ice cream cakes.