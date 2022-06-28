Marble Slab Creamery to Offer 'Ice Cream Surprise' to Rewards Members in July

Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise, is kicking off National Ice Cream Month with an Ice Cream Surprise for Slab Happy Rewards Members. From July 1 through July 31, Marble Slab Creamery will be mixing in some cool offers for rewards members to earn when they check-in and make a purchase at participating locations.

Rewards members can redeem a variety of decadent deals that will be randomized throughout the month, including a free small ice cream and a buy one, get one free small ice cream. The Ice Cream Surprise will be valid for seven days following the visit with a limit of one reward per customer. For nearly 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering free unlimited mix-ins, delicious ice cream and shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and ice cream cakes.

“While ice cream is celebrated year-round at Marble Slab Creamery, we can never pass up treating our fans to a sweet surprise,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Marble Slab Creamery. “From our homemade ice cream to ice cream shakes to create-your-own ice cream cakes, there are limitless options to fuel our customers’ cravings to commemorate the month.”