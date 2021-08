Marble Slab Creamery Unveils New Cheetos Flamin' Hot Ice Cream and Shake

Coming in hot, but surprisingly cool for summer 2021 is Marble Slab Creamery's new Limited-Time-Only Cheetos Flamin' Hot Ice Cream and Shake. The mischievous matchup is a perfect combination of delicious sweet heat and is available in stores nationally through September 30, 2021.

Marble Slab Creamery partnered with Frito-Lay/PepsiCo to create the line-up, a dream for Cheetos' cult following and fanatics. The flavor features Marble Slab Creamery's famous sweet cream base with Flamin' Hot Cheetos crushed and scattered throughout. It's a delicious disruption from reality available in a cup, cone or shake. A Regular size Cheetos Flamin' Hot Ice Cream starts at $5.99 and a Cheetos Flamin' Hot Shake starts at $6.99 for 20 ounces.

"Marble Slab Creamery and Cheetos has a lot in common. Our brands are both fun, witty, youthful and provide a playful release from reality, says Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for FAT Brands, QSR Division, the parent company of Marble Slab Creamery. "Our Cheetos Flamin' Hot Ice Cream encourages you to not take life too seriously. Its unexpected, a bit surprising and a whole lot of delicious. What's not to love?"

"As a brand, Cheetos loves to work with partners who are as imaginative and playful as we are, and Marble Slab Creamery is a perfect fit," says Jessica Spaulding, Head of Cheetos Marketing. "Our fans biggest passion points are Food Mashups and we're constantly inspired by how they use Cheetos as an ingredient in their culinary creations. We know they will love Cheetos Flamin' Hot Ice Cream and can't wait to bring a little mischief to summer."