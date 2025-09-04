Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, announces a new three-unit franchise agreement to develop in Germantown, Maryland and the surrounding area. Behind the multi-unit deal are cousins Sri Masabathula and Sasi Vaddi, operating under SS Brothers Pizza, LLC – a family-run venture rooted in drive, grit, and a shared love for great pizza.

Masabathula, who got his start in the industry delivering pizzas for Papa John’s, always dreamed of owning his own pizza franchise. While he briefly pivoted to a career in IT, he quickly realized that his passion and long-term vision lived in the community connections of the pizza business.

“Pizza never left my mind,” said Masabathula. “Marco’s stood out to us because of its commitment to operational excellence and quality ingredients – something we saw firsthand after visiting multiple stores and meeting other franchisees. There’s a lot of brand loyalty here in Maryland, and Marco’s is primed for even more growth.”

Vaddi brings two decades of experience in financial services, creating the perfect complementary partnership with Masabathula’s operational background. Together, they aim to open their first Marco’s Pizza location within 12 months, followed by their second in 18 months and the third in 24 months – all within the Germantown area.

“Our vision is to build something lasting – a family legacy that also serves the local community,” said Vaddi. “Marco’s offered the right model, strong support, and room to grow in a market that’s still wide open.”

Marco’s Pizza currently has four locations open and operating across Maryland, and continued interest from prospective franchisees across the state. The Germantown DMA in particular is showing strong demand, setting the stage for these new stores to capitalize on market potential.

As Marco’s continues expanding its national footprint, Maryland remains a priority growth market. Additional expansion plans are underway, with mapping in progress across key regions of the state.

“We’re proud to welcome Sri and Sasi to the Marco’s family,” said Gerardo Flores, Chief Development Officer of Marco’s Pizza. “Their passion, business acumen, and commitment to quality reflect exactly the kind of operators we are excited to have be a part of the brand. We look forward to supporting their journey as they introduce Marco’s to a new community.”

Prospects are taking note of the business opportunity, as the Marco’s Franchising Franchise Disclosure Document reports $1.3M AUV for the top 25% of franchised stores in 2024.

To further support expansion, Marco’s recently launched a Franchise Development Royalty Incentive Program designed to reduce barriers for qualified multi-unit owners. With early-stage royalty incentives starting at 0%, plus real estate, construction, and operations support, the brand offers a streamlined, resource-rich path to growth.