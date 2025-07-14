Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, in collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey, announces the Hot Honey Magnifico Pizza is officially joining the Marco’s menu as a permanent item beginning today at locations nationwide. The brand is also welcoming Hot Honey as a permanent topping option for all pizzas. To celebrate the return of this fan favorite, customers can enjoy a Large Hot Honey Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza for $11.991, available now for a limited time.

In addition, Marco’s is now offering Mike’s Hot Honey as a dipping cup for a limited time, giving customers the option to add an extra kick of flavor to its wide variety of menu items – whether drizzled over specialty pizzas and pizza bowls, or for dunking breads and wings2.

“We’re thrilled to bring more sizzle and drizzle to the Marco’s Pizza menu with the addition of Mike’s Hot Honey to our line-up,” said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer, Marco’s Franchising, LLC. “The overwhelming response from customers following our first collaboration was clear – Mike’s Hot Honey deserved a permanent spot on our menu. We know our partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey will continue to deliver the sweet heat that our customers crave, and we’re proud to be the largest national pizza chain offering this premium flavor experience in more ways than one.”

Marco’s Pizza first joined forces with Mike’s Hot Honey in 2023 to launch the Hot Honey Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza as a limited time offer. Back by popular demand, this bold and flavor-packed pizza features fresh dough made in-house daily, classic pepperoni and crispy cupped Old World Pepperoni®, our signature sauce, and three fresh, never frozen cheeses – all sprinkled with Marco’s Romesan seasoning and then drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Marco’s Pizza and bring the Hot Honey Pepperoni Magnifico to even more customers nationwide,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “Seeing this beloved flavor combo become a permanent menu item shows how much the sweet heat trend continues to rise to the top, and we’re proud to share this delicious experience and be featured in the brand’s new ad.”

Across both industry and consumers, hot honey and the “swicy” (sweet and spicy) trend shows no slowing down. According to a 2024 Mintel survey3, 56% of consumers expressed interest in hot honey as a flavor for menu items. The topping continues to grow in popularity among consumers, making it one of the most appealing new flavors for restaurant menus. In fact, Datassential’s 2024 Hot Honey: The Snap Food Profile survey, shares that mentions of hot honey on menus have grown 111% over the past four years and are projected to continue climbing steadily.

Use code: HONEY. $14.99 in CA and CO. CA and CO residents use code: HONEYMAG. Valid on the Large Hot Honey Magnifico only for a limited time. Price and participation may vary. No substitutions. Not valid on catering orders, with other offers or discounts or through 3rd-party delivery apps. Price and participation may vary. Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Price does not include additional toppings. Delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Other restrictions may apply. See store or marcos.com for details. ©/® 2025 MP Marks, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ©/® 2025 Mike’s Hot Honey, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2Valid from July 14, 2025 through August 24, 2025

3Source: Mintel, “Flavor Innovation on the Menu – US,” 2023.

ꝉAccording to Technomic’s 2024 America’s Favorite Restaurants data, Marco’s Pizza secured the top spot in the Limited-Service Pizza category with a 53.4% composite top-box rating, indicating the share of recent guests who gave the brand the highest possible rating for each of the guest experience attributes. Data for America’s Favorite Chains comes from Technomic Ignite Consumer, which collects information about how brands impact consumers and how consumers interact with those brands, via online surveys. See here for more information: www.technomic.com/ignite-consumer.