Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, celebrates major milestones in its international expansion strategy – marking one year since opening its first location in Mexico and 10 years of operations in Puerto Rico. These anniversaries underscore the brand’s robust global appeal and continued investment in international development.

Marco’s entrance into Mexico began in 2024 through a 50-unit master franchise agreement with Grupo Pizza Amantes SA de CV, a seasoned group of operators with decades of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Since the opening of the flagship location in the vibrant Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City, momentum has been building: two additional leases have been signed, two more Letters of Intent (LOIs) are in motion, and Marco’s master franchisee is on track to have 3-4 locations open in Mexico by the end of 2025.

“The excitement and traction we’re seeing in Mexico is exactly what we envisioned when we entered the market,” said Gerardo Flores, Chief Development Officer of Marco’s Pizza. “From day one, our partnership with Grupo Pizza Amantes has proven to be the right move. We’re just getting started.”

Meanwhile, Marco’s is proud to celebrate a decade of strong performance in Puerto Rico. Since launching operations in 2015 under a master franchisee appointed for the Caribbean, the brand has established a deep connection with local communities across the island and consistently delivered its signature quality and service. From navigating the challenges of natural disasters to serving as a pillar of support in times of need, the Puerto Rico team has embodied the spirit of Marco’s people-first culture and established themselves as trusted community partners.

“Ten years in Puerto Rico represents more than just longevity – it reflects resilience, partnership, and a commitment to quality that resonates with customers,” added Flores. “This market has been a shining example of how the Marco’s brand can grow in culturally diverse regions and deliver on our promise of premium, craveable pizza backed by world-class service.”

Marco’s now boasts 66 international locations across the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and Mexico, with aggressive development underway and a long-term vision for further expansion across Latin America and Canada.

These milestones reflect Marco’s larger strategic vision for international expansion. The brand takes a deliberate approach to global growth by identifying markets that mirror its core U.S. customer demographics and partnering with experienced franchise operators who understand local preferences.