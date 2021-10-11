Marco's Pizza Celebrates National Pizza Month with '920 Movement' Giveaway

For October’s National Pizza Month, the growing national pizza delivery brand, Marco’s Pizza, is shining a light on its signature Old World Pepperoni topping as its best kept secret. Marcos’ is the first national pizza delivery brand to transform the ordinary and offer Old World Pepperoni as a premium pepperoni topping option – every day, any day – on its menu.

What’s so special about Old World Pepperoni? It offers the bold flavor of distinctly herbed, spiced pepperonis that crisp up into mini bowls when baked. This premium topping is distinctly different from the familiar flat pepperoni. In fact, it’s so special at Marco’s that on pepperoni pizza day (Sept. 20 or 9/20), they began a “920 movement” in which any day is a pepperoni pizza day.

With the 920 Movement, Marco’s is transforming ordinary interactions on their Instagram channel into something delightful. Throughout the month of October, Marco’s will randomly select a Pizza Lover who engages with their content related to 920 and Old-World Pepperoni to receive a one-of-a-kind 920 Hot Box of gear to help them Get Crispy, or $920 e-giftcard (now that’s a lot of pizza).