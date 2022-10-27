Marco's Pizza Chooses Medallia to Boost Market Intelligence

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand, selects Medallia to boost market intelligence through Medallia Market Research.

“We are thrilled to work more closely with Marco’s Pizza and help them better understand consumer buying behaviors through our amazing market research platform,” says Gabe Benavides, Executive Vice President of Sales, Medallia. “To stay ahead of changing market conditions and rising expectations, brands must understand their customers and act quickly.”

Medallia Market Research is a consumer behavioral intelligence and benchmarking platform that combines millions of consumer activities to allow companies, like Marco’s Pizza, to understand where, how, and why consumers spend their time and money. The combination of real-time, unblinded behavioral data and survey data gives teams unprecedented insight into customers and competitors, making it easy to get ahead of market needs and empower positive actions.

From on-site operations, digital, the contact center, human resources, sales & marketing, product development to market research, Medallia’s award-winning platform can meet the unique needs of every department, while also bringing them all together to drive transformational change through customer and employee experience. Medallia is a trusted partner to thousands of the biggest organizations around the world, helping them increase loyalty, trust, operational efficiency, and revenue.