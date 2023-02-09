Marco’s Pizza Foundation Joins No Kid Hungry Campaign

The Marco’s Pizza Foundation joins No Kid Hungry national campaign to combat child hunger and poverty in the United States. By committing to donate at least $250,000 to No Kid Hungry, the Foundation can help provide 2.5 million meals to kids. The new partnership also brings the Marco’s Pizza brand, its franchisees, and the communities it serves together under one common cause.

“We know that 1 in 8 kids in the United States are at risk for hunger, which makes tackling food insecurity and malnutrition in our communities a critical priority for us,” says Stephanie Moseley, president of The Marco’s Pizza Foundation and a Marco’s multi-unit franchise owner. “This initiative is very personal to me because my mother grew up with food insecurity and became impassioned with fighting child hunger – as a school teacher, she always said, ‘a hungry child cannot learn or focus’ and that has always stuck with me; I’m humbled to lead our efforts helping to solve the issues of hunger and malnutrition in children, who are the future of our communities and society at large.”

Established in July 2022, The Marco's Pizza Foundation’s mission is to nurture and nourish local communities through four key pillars: School & Education, Hunger Prevention & Nutrition, Workforce Development, and Entrepreneurship. With an emphasis on the Hunger Prevention & Nutrition pillar, the partnership with No Kid Hungry cements the Foundation’s commitment to addressing the issue of hungry children and empowers team members, franchisees, and guests to make a positive difference in their communities. Starting this month, customers at select U.S. stores are able to donate either $1, $3, or $5 to support the initiative.

“The work we are doing through The Marco’s Pizza Foundation plays a vital role in our success as a business and as an effective corporate citizen,” says Tony Libardi, Co-CEO and President of Marco’s Pizza. “The campaign with No Kid Hungry is a national extension of the local store efforts already happening to support kids and will magnify the overall impact that the Marco’s Pizza brand can have in the communities where we serve and operate.”

“The Marco’s Pizza Foundation’s commitment to making a positive difference in its communities supports our mission of ending childhood hunger,” says Diana Hovey, senior vice president of Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “Marco’s Pizza has a proven track record of upholding community values and getting involved within its own backyard – the brand’s support will help us continue to make a large-scale impact.”

Community giveback is a key business priority for Marco’s Pizza in 2023 as the brand closes out a historic 2022. The nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand* reached key milestones with the opening of its 1,100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.

At the crux of Marco's ongoing growth is its renowned high-quality pizza which has provided the basic foundation to scale and with this unparalleled growth trajectory and a focus on innovation and development in the year ahead, Marco’s is positioned to support its communities more than ever before and looks forward to engaging its consumers with No Kid Hungry this year.