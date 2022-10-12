Marco's Pizza GM Corena Burton Defends Fastest Pizza-Making Title

Marco’s Pizza just wrapped its annual 2022 National Fast & Accurate pizza making competition where 16 finalists from across the country competed in Perrysburg, OH on October 11 for the title of the nation’s fastest and most accurate pizza maker.

Each finalist had a qualifying time under 47 seconds and this year’s top three where all women:

Defending her 2021 championship title is Corena Burton, General Manager of Marco’s Pizza in Spring, TX with a first-place time of 21.73 seconds (beating her previous time by almost 10 seconds).

Second place goes to Miranda Maya, Team Lead of Marco’s Pizza in Spring, TX, with a runner up time of 24.15 seconds.

Coming in at third place is Skyler Bishop of Marco’s Pizza Barlett, TN with a time of 24.33 seconds.

Not only has Corena claimed bragging rights, but she’s also won $3,000.

Marco’s believes in challenging team members to be their very best and to do so in ways that are fun and allow for everyone to show off their personalities. Corena’s speed and accuracy led to an impressive performance.