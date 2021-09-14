Marco's Pizza GM Wins Multiple Awards at National Convention

Marco’s Pizza just wrapped its 2021 National Convention which had some fun and creative pizza competitions for its team members systemwide – Fast & Accurate and a Pizza Recipe Contest.

Taking home first place in both competitions is Corena Burton, Marco’s Pizza General Manager at in Spring, TX.

Corena competed against 10 finalists and took first place at the Fast & Accurate competition with an impressive time of 31.71 seconds. Not only has she claimed bragging rights, but she’s also won $2,000.

In addition to winning the Fast & Accurate Pizza contest she also won the Pizza Recipe Contest with a Chicken Parmesan Pizza – a full sweep. Another first place trophy and $1,000 cash prize.

Marco’s believes in challenging team members to be their very best and to do so in ways that are fun and allow for everyone to show off their personalities. Corena’s speed and creativity led to an impressive performance.