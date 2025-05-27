Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, announces the launch of a new national co-promotion with Sony Pictures’ Karate Kid: Legends, the newest installment in the beloved Karate Kid franchise, premiering in theatres on Friday, May 30.

From May 19 to June 8, Marco’s Pizza is serving up an unbeatable offer for fans to kick off the release of the film: the Karate Kid Special – a large Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza for just $9.99 with the code LEGENDS*. Marco’s legendary Pepperoni Magnifico features both classic and crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni, three fresh cheeses, a garlic-sauce crust, and signature Romesan seasoning.

The brand kicked off the co-promotion today with a multi-channel marketing campaign which includes TV as well as radio, digital, social media, and in-store activations. The spot nods to the film, which features pizza-making and shines a spotlight on the importance of training and craftsmanship. At Marco’s Pizza, our pizza makers diligently craft each pizza with the same rigor as the martial arts masters mentor and train their protégé in Karate Kid: Legends.

Starting from fresh dough made in-house daily to crust baked to golden perfection, Marco’s Pizza demonstrates its commitment to craftmanship in every store, every day. Topped with our founder’s signature sauce, a fresh, never frozen blend of three real cheeses and premium toppings on house-made dough, Marco’s full line-up of pizzas give consumers deliciously bold, fresh flavors they crave.

“Similar to how Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) guide the new Karate Kid, Li (Ben Wang), on his journey to mastering kung fu and karate in Karate Kid: Legends, this collaboration highlights the importance of training and craftsmanship — values that are core to Marco’s approach. As one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, this initiative allows us to engage a broad, passionate audience through a beloved franchise with national reach,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Brand Strategy & Partnerships, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“Much like the themes from this legendary franchise, Marco’s Pizza continues to rise as an unexpected brand against our competitors. We hold our delicious pizzas and menu items to a high standard, delivering superior quality and next-level flavor,” said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer, Marco’s Franchising, LLC. “The opportunity to co-promote Karate Kid: Legends, a movie and franchise that resonates across generations, gives us a powerful cultural moment to connect with fans and invite new guests to experience our menu with a special offer.”