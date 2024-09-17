Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, announces the launch of its new Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza. The limited-time menu item features three types of pepperoni – America’s favorite pizza topping – offering a pepperoni pizza experience like no other just in time for National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Sept. 20. Starting at $11.99*, pepperoni fanatics can experience the delicious, bold flavor of this one-of-a-kind pizza at participating Marco’s locations.

Building off Marco’s hallmark Pepperoni Magnifico pizza, the Triple Pepperoni Magnifico features the addition of an all-new delectably bold shredded pepperoni – along with Marco’s signature crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni and classic pepperoni, making Marco’s the only national pizza brand to combine these three ingredients for a flavor-packed pizza.

This mouthwatering pepperoni trio sits atop a bed of Marco’s dough made in-store daily, original sauce, and three fresh signature cheeses. Marco’s Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza is then finished the Magnifico way with a garlic-sauced crust and Romesan sprinkle all over to craft a premium pizza experience for pepperoni fans.

“At Marco’s Pizza, we are all-in on big, bold flavor – and our new Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza delivers triple the flavor with our unique pepperoni trio featuring this bold new shredded pepperoni. We are excited to offer this beloved pizza topping in its bolder, crispier form to deliver an innovative twist on the fan-favorite Pepperoni Magnifico,” said Chief Marketing Officer Denise Lauer of Marco’s Franchising, LLC. “Pepperoni fanatics looking to elevate their pizza routine will love the bold taste and crispy texture of shredded pepperoni on our new Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza.”