Marco's Pizza Named Leader in Customer Service

Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, has earned a spot on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service in 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Alongside companies like Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out Burger, Marco’s is proud to have earned a spot on this year’s ranking. The leading pizza franchise is committed to the importance of exceptional customer service by prioritizing a People-First approach to business and a promise of Hospitality Always - designed to ensure a superior guest experience, every time.

“As a brand that strives to exceed our guests’ expectations every day, I could not be prouder of our franchisees and team members who are the ones truly deserving of this recognition,” says Steve Seyferth, SVP and Chief Experience Officer at Marco’s Pizza. “While tech and innovation reign supreme in today’s era, this is a reminder that we must not lose sight of human connection, emotion, and empathy as it relates to the guest experience. There’s a delicate balance that we’ll continue to strive toward as we prioritize and invest in the guest experience, ultimately playing a critical role in driving consumers to continuously choose Marco’s.”

Marco’s recently recognized it’s Wixom, MI store with a celebratory event for achieving four-straight quarters of five-star gold ranking through Tell Marco’s, the brand’s online guest feedback survey. Franchisee Randy Kashat credits this achievement to his passionate team who goes above and beyond to deliver an exceptional product while truly taking care of customers.

“We are honored to have achieved four-straight quarters of five-star guest experience ratings,” says Kashat. “My team works very hard to provide an exceptional guest experience. Sometimes that means remaking a pizza, giving customers a credit for their next visit, or letting them have a pizza at no charge. We aim to raise the bar when it comes to customer service and as a leader, to me, that’s all about empowering your team and setting a great example.”

Marco’s closely monitors its customer service metrics as it aims to make continuous improvements. Notably, the brand saw an impressive rise in ‘Friendliness of Staff’ year-over-year. This comes on the heels of Marco’s Passion for Primo employee engagement initiative that incorporates coaching and training, store-level culture enhancements, and employee satisfaction feedback.

As a result, customers have taken note, as one survey respondent stated, “I am so impressed with the great customer service and wonderful product Marco’s Pizza delivers on a regular basis. For staff to remember me by name is even more exceptional! The best pizza, salads and customer service can always be experienced at Marco’s Pizza!

Complementing its People-First approach to business, Marco’s is investing millions of dollars in technology innovations through the next few years as it grows to become the fourth largest brand in pizza. The brand is exploring technologies that create better customer and employee experiences while helping to improve store-level profitability at the same time.

With customer service helping drive store-level profitability, the Top 50% of Marco’s franchised stores generated $1,059,574 AUV for 2020.