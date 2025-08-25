Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands,landed the No. 2 spot in Newsweek’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Pizza Chain*. Voted on by readers across the country, the award celebrates brands that deliver consistent quality, customer satisfaction, and crave-worthy flavor.

Flavor That Sets the Standard

Marco’s has cultivated a loyal following by staying true to its uncompromising quality, growing from a single store into a beloved brand with international reach. Each pizza starts with dough made fresh in-store daily, sauce crafted from a recipe passed down by founder Pat Giammarco and blended in-store, and a proprietary three-cheese blend that’s always fresh, never frozen. Topped with bold premium meats and freshly sliced veggies, Marco’s flavor-first approach continues to set the brand apart.

“Pizza lovers who crave bold flavor have spoken — and it’s all thanks to our incredible franchisees and their team members who deliver handcrafted excellence every day,” said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer, Marco’s Franchising, LLC. “Being the top ranked among all QSR pizza on the list is an incredible honor. It inspires us to keep evolving, innovating, and elevating every aspect of the guest experience.”

Innovation Meets Craft

In 2025, Marco’s wowed fans with craveable new offerings, all while maintaining operational simplicity. Under the culinary leadership of Chef Kathleen Kennedy, the brand rolled out standout permanent menu items like the Mike’s Hot Honey Pepperoni Magnifico, a bold twist on a classic featuring crispy Old World Pepperoni, signature sauce, and fresh cheeses, finished with a drizzle of sweet heat.

Other innovations include the fan-favorite Pepperoni Bread, layered with crispy shredded pepperoni and Romesan seasoning, and sweet favorites like ChocolateCinnaSquares made with Ghirardelli chocolate. Marco’s introduced limited-time offerings built on its acclaimed Magnifico line, including the Triple Pepperoni Magnifico, and the Margherita Magnifico – made with fresh mozzarella and a bright basil drizzle – reaffirming its commitment to bold flavor with minimal menu complexity.

A Brand on the Rise

With more than 1,200 locations and continued expansion, Marco’s is growing with purpose, anchored by a strong franchisee community and a people-first culture that values quality above all.

As Marco’s continues its upward trajectory, this recognition is a testament to the brand’s commitment to flavor, innovation, and exceptional guest experiences.

The full list of Newsweek’s 2025 Best Pizza Chains is available at https://www.newsweek.com/readerschoice/best-pizza-chain-2025.



*For Newsweek’s terms and conditions, see: https://www.newsweek.com/rca-terms-conditions.