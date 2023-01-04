Marco’s Pizza Names Kristin Corcoran VP, Corporate Counsel

Marco’s Pizza appointed Kristin Corcoran to Vice President, Corporate Counsel. This news comes on the heels of the recent appointments of Gerardo Flores, Chief Development Officer, David Gladstone, VP of Construction, and Paul William, VP of Real Estate as Marco’s strengthens its executive team while preparing for its next era of growth.

As a highly experienced legal professional, Corcoran has held top-level leadership roles in the industry for more than 30 years. Most recently, she served Of Counsel to DLA Piper, and previously was a Partner in Appleby & Corcoran, LLC, providing counsel to franchisor clients. Prior to her move to private practice, she was the Senior Associate General Counsel at Subway for 25 years. Corcoran brings a wealth of franchise and general business expertise to Marco’s. In her new position, Corcoran provides valuable support to the Marco’s legal team in day-to-day activities and works closely with the business units in her role serving as a legal advisor to the company.

“I am so pleased to have Kristin join our legal team. She is a highly accomplished attorney whose leadership, expertise, and business contributions have had a substantial, positive impact on the brands she’s advised,” says Marco’s Pizza Sr. Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Todd Watson. “Her experience navigating franchise law in previous positions makes her highly qualified for this new role. She is the right person to support our franchise regulatory and compliance functions as we dive into new and exciting strategic initiatives.”

Marco’s franchise expansion continues to accelerate with more than 200 stores in various stages of development and more than 350 agreements signed. Company leadership is prioritizing investments in enhancing the franchise development program, new technology, personnel, strategic vendor partnerships, multi-channel national advertising, and more – all with an eye on maximizing franchisee profits while meeting the needs of today’s modern customer.

“It’s an exciting time to join the Marco’s team,” say Corcoran. “With multiple projects in development, franchise expansion surging, and new partnerships being formed, it’s my goal to provide the legal advice needed to keep up with new trends, challenges, and opportunities, as Marco’s continues on the fast track to pizza royalty.”

With strong growth and performance, Marco’s now sets its sights on becoming the No. 4 brand in pizza as it experienced a 12.8 percent increase in year-over-year Average Unit Volume (AUV), and the Top 50% of Marco’s franchised stores generated $1,198,201 AUV for 2021