Marco's Pizza Partners with Mike's Hot Honey to Launch Hot Honey Magnifico Pizza

Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, is adding a new kick of flavor to its menu for National Pizza Month by teaming up with Mike’s Hot Honey to launch the new Hot Honey Magnifico Pizza. The new limited-time menu offering perfectly combines the big flavor of Marco’s popular Pepperoni Magnifico pizza – featuring house-made dough, traditional pepperoni, crispy Old World Pepperoni, romesan seasoning, our signature sauce recipe, and fresh, never frozen cheeses – drizzled with the sweet heat of Mike's Hot Honey.

To celebrate National Pizza Month this October, Marco’s Pizza is bringing this unique limited-time offering to consumers in more than 1,100 store locations across the country. Consumers can enjoy a Large Hot Honey Magnifico for the special price of $10.99, beginning on Oct. 9, for a limited time only.

Marco’s is also giving consumers the option to add Mike’s Hot Honey on any pizza and select a dip cup to drizzle over other menu items such as Pizza Bowls, boneless and traditional chicken wings – or to dunk their CheezyBread or pizza crust in hot honey, all available at an additional charge.

“Marco’s Pizza is delighted to be the largest national pizza chain to team up with Mike’s Hot Honey to create the perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors with the introduction of our new Hot Honey Magnifico,” says Denise Lauer, Marco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “By pairing our hallmark Pepperoni Magnifico pizza with a delicious drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey, we are delivering an out-of-this-world flavor combination that consumers are craving. As a growing consumer trend, it was only fitting that Marco’s Pizza join forces with the premier hot honey brand to heat up National Pizza Month with the NEW Hot Honey Magnifico.”

“Mike's Hot Honey's origins began with pizza, and we are thrilled to partner with our largest national pizza brand to date, Marco's Pizza, to bring our unique product to an even wider audience,” says Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. “As our collaboration with Marco's shows, the interest in hot honey continues to grow even stronger as more and more people taste the delicious, sweet heat flavor on pizza and a variety of other foods," he said.