Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, appoints franchising law veteran, Kristin Corcoran, to Chief Legal Counsel. This news comes on the heels of another C-Suite promotion with John Meyers as Chief Operating Officer as well as several significant appointments on the marketing team.

Corcoran boasts an impressive 30-plus-year history of providing legal counsel specifically within the franchising industry, handling both domestic and international legal matters at leading organizations such as DLA Piper N.A. and the franchisor of Subway restaurants. She was also the co-founding partner of Appleby & Corcoran, LLC, which provided legal counsel to franchisor clients.

“The opportunity to serve at a leading franchise such as Marco’s – a brand with an outstanding culture and a rapidly expanding footprint – has been a unique and exciting experience,” says Corcoran. “Since I joined Marco’s, the brand has made significant strides in furthering its growth, and I look forward to continuing our momentum for years to come.”

Prior to her appointment to Chief Legal Counsel, Corcoran served as Marco’s Vice President of Corporate Counsel. In her new role, she will serve as the primary legal advisor to the company, providing day-to-day direction to her team and working closely with the leadership team and various department heads. Using her decades of knowledge in both the restaurant and franchising space, Corcoran delivers strategic legal advice to keep Marco’s moving on an upward trajectory.



“Kristin’s legal expertise has made a profound impact on Marco’s throughout her time with the brand,” says Tony Libardi, Co-CEO & President of Marco’s Pizza. “Her leadership, knowledge, and contributions have been instrumental as we roll out new initiatives that benefit both our franchisees and customers. She has been a tremendous asset and addition to our executive team, and I look forward to seeing her continue to bring invaluable experience and perspective as we embark on our next era of growth.”

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for the leadership team as they strengthen their strong development support system, which includes technology and tools to help identify territories for expansion, plus support in real estate, construction management, field operations, and information related to financing. FRANdata, a leading research and advisory firm that analyzes the franchise market, reports Marco’s 2023 FUND Score of 895 is in the top 1% of all evaluated franchise systems and is among the top three scores for all quick-service brands.