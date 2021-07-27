Marco's Pizza Rolls Out The Philly and The Buffalo Chicken Pizza and Pizza Bowls

Marco’s Pizza introduces The Philly and The Buffalo Chicken Pizza & Pizza Bowls, bathed in rich melty cheeses, loaded with high-quality meats and fresh toppings, specially crafted for Pizza Lovers. Marco’s transforms these classic loved sandwiches and subs into delicious Marco’s pizza creations. These limited-time-offers, available now at participating locations through September 30, 2021, promise to bring big flavor to every guest’s deserving taste buds.

The Philly starts with melty white cheese sauce piled high with tender shaved steak, marinated mushrooms, freshly sliced green peppers and onions topped with Marco’s three fresh signature cheeses. The Buffalo Chicken bundles a zesty Buffalo sauce with five fresh cheeses, topped with grilled all-white meat chicken and freshly sliced red onions served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce on the side. Both The Philly and The Buffalo Chicken come as a pizza or a crustless pizza bowl. Pizzas start at $12.99, and Pizza Bowls start at $7.99, prices and participation may vary.

“We understand our customers, and – more importantly – we listen to them,” shares Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Tussing. “Our chef has been perfecting these mouthwatering recipes based on input from pizza enthusiasts across the country who are looking for ways to enjoy pizza outside of simply ordering their staple favorites. Marco’s is on a mission to celebrate the Pizza Lovers’ mindset by delivering new flavor profiles that are delicious, comforting and craveable.”

With 93% of Americans consuming pizza at least once a month, Marco’s knows consumers desire palate stimulation and these new offerings have been refined and perfected to create the ultimate pizza experience with or without the crust.

“All of our Pizza Bowls allow people with varying food sensitivities or diet restrictions to enjoy the same great flavors without sacrificing taste. The Philly and The Buffalo Chicken Pizza Bowls are a perfect fit for those looking for keto-friendly options. At the end of the day, it’s an inclusivity play – no one deserves to miss out on the Marco’s experience,” says Senior Director of Culinary Innovation, Chef Andy Dismore.

As part of the product rollout, Marco’s will debut two new TV commercials – The Philly and The Buffalo Chicken – slated to run on national cable starting this week.