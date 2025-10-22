NCR Voyix Corporation (“NCR Voyix”) announces it has been selected by Marco’s Technology Services, LLC (an affiliate of Marco’s Franchising, LLC) as its preferred technology provider for the brand’s new international locations, marking a major milestone for both companies.

Marco’s Pizza, one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the U.S. with more than 1,200 stores, starts its implementation with a new store opening in Mexico before the end of the year followed by at least five additional new sites internationally. To support this expansion, Marco’s will deploy NCR Voyix’s Aloha Essentials platform architecture, featuring next-generation point-of-sale technology, hardware, software, professional services and wall-to-wall support desk coverage.

“As we expand beyond the U.S., we looked for a technology company that can match our pace and ambition,” said Tony Libardi, President & Co-CEO of Marco’s Pizza. “NCR Voyix brings the innovation, reliability, and global infrastructure we need to scale efficiently while maintaining the high standards our customers expect. This is a key step in our journey to further expand beyond the U.S.”

“NCR Voyix is honored to be chosen by Marco’s Pizza at such a pivotal moment in their growth,” said Miguel Solares, Chief Revenue Officer of NCR Voyix. “We’re not just providing technology, when we’re helping brands future-proof their operations. Our platform-led SaaS capabilities and global support model provide better agility and meet the needs of modern restaurant operators worldwide.”

Marco’s continues to build momentum in 2025 with 40-plus openings, strategic international growth, and ongoing franchisee support. Marco’s now boasts 66 international and Caribbean locations, which includes locations in Mexico, the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico, with a long-term development vision targeting Latin America and Canada.

This milestone reinforces NCR Voyix’s position as a trusted leader in restaurant technology. Recent restaurant wins include Buffalo Wild Wings, Raising Cane’s and Ziggi’s Coffee, reflecting NCR Voyix’s renewed customer-first philosophy and expanded service offerings.