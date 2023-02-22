Marco's Pizza Signs 10-Unit Deal in Northern Virginia

Marco’s Pizza announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring 10 stores to Northern Virginia over the next three years. This news comes on the heels of several recent multi-unit agreements across the state in the Reston-Arlington area and Roanoke-Lynchburg markets. Marco’s remains on the fast-track for growth, now boasting more than 1,100 stores while achieving record-breaking performance - surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.

Business partners CJ Hornbrook, Michael Silberman, and Mike Sontag are the franchisees behind the 10-unit area development agreement. The trio come from diverse backgrounds with a common skillset in management, operations, real estate, and finance. Together, they have the knowledge and expertise to seamlessly grow Marco’s from one to 10 stores across the Northern Virginia market. The team is in early stages of site selection across Annadale, Centreville, Haymarket, Manassas, McLean, etc. They aim to open their first two stores in 2023, with all 10 set to be open and operating by early 2026.

“When my partners and I were looking at business opportunities, we were in search of a perfect combination of a quality product and strong growth potential,” says Silberman. “Having a close connection to the Marco’s brand – knowing the founder Pat Giammarco and family members – it was obvious to me that Marco’s met the quality product part of the equation as it is simply unmatched by the competition. Next, we looked at growth potential. After realizing the untapped market potential in Northern Virginia – we knew we had the perfect opportunity to grow the brand in this region.”

Marco’s franchise expansion continues to surge with more than 200 stores in various stages of development, and more than 350 agreements signed. In 2022, Marco’s opened 90-plus stores and awarded 140 franchises. In the last six years, the fast-growth brand has doubled its store footprint and has no intention of slowing down.

Company leadership is prioritizing investments in enhancing the franchise development program, new technology, personnel, strategic vendor partnerships, multi-channel national advertising, and more – all with an eye on maximizing franchisee profits while meeting the needs of today’s modern customer.

With vast whitespace across the country, company leadership has identified 4,200 potential U.S. locations. Marco’s provides a full development support system, including technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion plus expertise in financing, real estate, construction management, and field operations, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.