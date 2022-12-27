Marco's Pizza Signs 8-Unit Deal in Northern Virginia

Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring eight new stores to Northern Virginia by the end of 2025. Marco’s remains on the fast-track for growth with multi-unit expansion continuing to play a key role in its overall development strategy. The news comes on the heels development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.

The new 8-unit area development agreement adds to franchisee, Michael Ghanem’s, existing two-unit agreement with Marco’s Pizza. His first store recently opened at 46515 Harry Byrd Hwy in Sterling, with his second location slated to open in the Reston/Herndon area in Q1 2023. Ghanem and his team are in early site selection across Leesburg, Sterling, Herndon, Reston, Arlington, Alexandria, and Mount Vernon for the additional eight stores.

“When we began our search for viable franchise opportunities, we were looking for one key factor in particular - the potential for growth,” says Ghanem. “Marco’s growth journey has been nothing short of remarkable and seeing the untapped potential in Northern Virginia, we knew it was an opportune time to join the brand and grow our portfolio. We feel confidently that with the support of the Marco’s team and our drive to succeed as franchisees, we’ll be able to actualize our goal of being the No. 1 Marco’s operator in the Northeast market.”

Marco’s now spans 1,100 stores across 33 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Franchise expansion continues to accelerate with more than 200 stores in various stages of development with more than 350 agreements signed. According to FRANdata, a leading research and advisory firm that analyzes the franchise market, Marco’s 2022 FUND Score of 895 is in the top 1% of all evaluated franchise systems and is the 2nd highest score among all evaluated food franchises.

Company leadership is prioritizing investments in enhancing the franchise development program, new technology, personnel, strategic vendor partnerships, multi-channel national advertising, and more – all with an eye on maximizing franchisee profits while meeting the needs of today’s modern customer.

With prime territories available for development, Marco’s provides a full development support system, including technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion plus expertise in financing, real estate, construction management, and field operations, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.