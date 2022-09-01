Marco's Pizza Taps SOCi as its Local Store Marketing Platform

SOCi Inc., the marketing platform for multi-location brands, and Marco’s Pizza announced today that the national pizza brand will utilize its local store marketing platform systemwide.

As the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand with more than 1,100 locations, Marco’s continues to accelerate franchise expansion with more than 200 stores in various stages of development. As franchise development surges and Marco’s sets its sights on becoming the No. 4 brand in pizza, it turned to SOCi to raise brand awareness within its communities across the country.

SOCi helps streamline and expand Marco’s localized marketing strategy, including local listings, social, and reputation management. Additionally, Marco’s is tapping SOCi for insights through SOCi Listening to gain a better understanding of consumer sentiment around the very large and growing pizza industry to improve the customer experience.

“As we continue to expand our franchise presence, we knew we needed a platform with the tools and functionality to manage and positively impact our digital presence,” says Chris Tussing, CMO of Marco’s Pizza. “With the support of the SOCi team, we’ve been able to provide stores the platform and support needed to manage, create, market, and promote relevant local information and content to better reach customers in their individual trade areas.”

SOCi’s platform has also enabled Marco’s to execute local paid social campaigns. “The platform provides individual franchisees the functionality to launch locally targeted paid social campaigns, which was a specific capability that franchisees were asking for and an important component for why Marco’s selected SOCi,” says Tussing.

“SOCi’s top priority is to provide our customers with the tools and strategic insight they need to succeed. We understand that managing and maintaining a localized digital marketing strategy across thousands of locations is no easy feat,” says Afif Khoury, founder and CEO of SOCi. “This is why we equip our customers with the resources and support they need to feel empowered to deliver a localized marketing strategy at scale.”