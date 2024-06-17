Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, announced the nationwide launch of its new Fiery Flavors Menu. The all-new limited time menu introduces a flavorful variety of items including pizzas, breads, bowls, and handhelds featuring a spicy cheese blend.

According to a recent omnibus survey conducted on behalf of Marco’s Pizza, nearly half of Americans (47%) say their pizza toppings could use some spicing up.

“Consumers continue to crave spice – and Marco’s Pizza has delivered with the launch of our new Fiery Flavors Menu,” said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer, Marco’s Franchising, LLC. “Our culinary team turned up the heat to create a truly innovative line-up of menu items that achieve the perfect balance of next-level flavor unmatched in the category. This craveable menu will redefine the pizza experience and keep our customers coming back for more.”

At the heart of Marco’s new Fiery Flavors Menu is a spicy cheese blend — made with fresh Monterey Jack cheese infused with jalapeños, habaneros, and Carolina Reaper peppers. The seven new items featuring this spicy cheese blend include:

Fiery Pepperoni Pizza – Featuring crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni and new spicy cheese blend.

– Featuring crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni and new spicy cheese blend. Fiery Sausage & Peppers Pizza – Loaded with Old World Sausage, red onions, green peppers, and new spicy cheese blend.

– Loaded with Old World Sausage, red onions, green peppers, and new spicy cheese blend. Fiery Pepperoni Pizzoli – House-made dough stuffed and rolled with pepperoni and new spicy cheese blend.

– House-made dough stuffed and rolled with pepperoni and new spicy cheese blend. Fiery Sausage & Peppers Pizzoli – House-made dough stuffed and rolled with Old World Sausage, red onions, green peppers, and our new spicy cheese blend.

– House-made dough stuffed and rolled with Old World Sausage, red onions, green peppers, and our new spicy cheese blend. Fiery Sausage & Peppers Pizza Bowl – Crustless pizza baked in a bowl with Old World Sausage, red onions, green peppers, and new spicy cheese blend.

– Crustless pizza baked in a bowl with Old World Sausage, red onions, green peppers, and new spicy cheese blend. Fiery CheezyBread – Original CheezyBread topped with new spicy cheese blend.

– Original CheezyBread topped with new spicy cheese blend. Inferno CheezyBread – Original CheezyBread topped with new spicy cheese blend plus jalapeños for an extra kick.

This unique spicy cheese blend is also available as a topping, giving consumers the option to build their own pizza with their favorite toppings.

Marco’s Fiery Flavors menu follows the debut of its new brand platform, But Wait, There’s Marco’s, designed to disrupt routine ordering behavior and remind consumers of a tastier option. This new menu line-up is the latest innovative offering from Marco’s and serves up bold flavor combinations that will spice up consumers’ usual pizza orders.

SPICY SAVINGS TO HEAT UP MEALTIME

Consumers can try Marco’s new Fiery Pepperoni Pizza starting at $8.99 and Fiery Sausage & Peppers Pizza starting at $10.99. All menu items are available now for a limited time only.

Marco’s has also teamed up with STARRY on a new summer promotion where consumers can get one FREE STARRY 2 Liter when ordering a Large Fiery Flavors pizza and any CheezyBread. The crisp, clean burst of lemon lime flavor STARRY delivers a refreshing experience together with the mouthwatering Fiery Flavors Menu from Marco’s, making it the perfect pairing for summer. Offer available for online and app orders only; see www.marcos.com for details.