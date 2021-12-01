Mariah Carey Releases Holiday Hits Cookie Trio

Just in time for the holidays, Mariah's Cookies, the virtual bakery by iconic superstar, Mariah Carey and Virtual Dining Concepts, debuts its Holiday Hits Cookie Trio, available for the most wonderful time of the year. This year’s release of holiday flavors are the ideal treat to share and enjoy while snuggled up with your loved-ones to watch your favorite holiday specials and movies.

“We forgot to leave cookies out for Santa last year and were terrified we'd wind up on the naughty list,” says Mariah Carey. “So we FaceTimed him over the summer to ensure we got his top 3 flavors. In case you were wondering, here they are! “

Whether gifting to friends, family, coworkers or treating yourself, share the spirit of the season with a gorgeous box of Mariah’s Cookies. The Holiday Hits Trio 2021, available for a limited time only, includes three special edition flavors-- Gingerbread, Cinnamon Sugar and Chocolate Raspberry Truffle, packaged in a chic, festive box designed for the 2021 holiday season.

In addition to the seasonal cookies, the entire range of flavors is available including Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Heath Bar, Lemon Cooler, Spiced Oatmeal Raisin and White Chocolate Cranberry. Ordering is available at mariahcareyscookies.com, the Mariah's Cookies app and through third-party delivery apps including Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, and Seamless.