Marketing Vitals Rebrands to Red Onion

Marketing Vitals is now Red Onion. Same founders, same platform, same team, new name.

The new identity will represent the many layers of brand intelligence and the full extent and reach of its product. The new logo and name will represent a new chapter in the company's story where we realign to what our product provides.

Nagesh Koganti, President and CTO states "For many years, Marketing Vitals has represented our roots in the commitment to bringing true data insights to the restaurant industry. In the more recent years, our team has developed a large suite of analytics that expand into operations, finance, culinary, guest behavior, demographics, and team member performance." These analyses have provided clients with the ability to discover insights within their business implementations and ultimately make better strategic decisions based on data. The transformation into Red Onion will be representative of these products and the layers of data in these different business areas that we will continue to bring light to.

Red Onion will also reflect the company's future commitment to continue development in the AI space, providing restaurant brands practical features to make quick and accurate decisions across all departments. As the portal and website look and feel evolve, so will Red Onion's features as it continues to layer on new technology and more effective ways to access the data and our solutions.