Marlo Marketing Introduces New Division

marlo marketing, the nationally-renowned marketing agency within the hospitality, lifestyle, and CPG categories, today officially announces its new division, Outsourced Hospitality Marketing (OHM), with the launch of www.outsourcedhm.com.

With nearly 20 years of proven experience, marlo marketing offers a wide breadth of customized services to clients and stakeholders in the hospitality space including strategic marketing plans, loyalty program creation, menu board & in-store kiosk design, franchisee relationship management, catering program development, internal company communications/culture, graphic design services, public relations, advertising, digital marketing, social media and more.

The agency’s outsourced marketing capabilities date back to 2016 when the CEO of a 27-unit casual dining Mexican concept inquired about the agency’s ability to not simply execute - but also create and manage - their overall marketing strategy and budget, unwittingly shifting marlo marketing’s business trajectory forever. At the time, the chain had a six-person internal marketing team, but the CEO was convinced an outsourced solution with more external experience could do better. In less than a year, the strategy implemented by the marlo marketing team shattered a multitude of sales records for the restaurant chain, including setting the highest single-day sales in its 30-year history. It was clear that the outsourced model worked.

In 2020, the pandemic exacerbated the need for cost-effective and impactful marketing, especially within one of the hardest-hit industries – hospitality - which saw many in-house marketing teams eradicated at exactly the time customer acquisition was most critical. Client demand for a comprehensive and turnkey marketing solution skyrocketed, leading the marlo marketing team to reprioritize and focus their efforts on providing outsourced strategy and execution.

“Increasingly over the past few years we’ve been approached by executive leadership in the dining and lodging categories desperately seeking a marketing solution that actually works and won’t break the bank,” said marlo marketing CEO, Marlo Fogelman. “The tight labor market, inflated salaries and challenges corralling a largely remote workforce necessitate more than ever a nimble remedy that drives results. Formalizing our outsourced division was the next logical step in allowing us to better serve brands across the U.S. seeking elevated strategy and efficient execution.”