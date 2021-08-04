Married Couple to Open Cheba Hut in Baton Rouge

On August 9th, 2021, the marijuana-inspired sandwich franchise will open its newest location in Baton Rouge at 411 Ben Hur Road, Suite A. The “toasted” sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads, and munchies along with a full-service bar. Drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box, and Cheba Rita are all Cheba Hut signatures while the beer will feature a mix of national and local favorites including offerings from Lagunitas, Nola Brewery, and Rally Cap.

Local owners and husband and wife duo Tommy and Meredith Wiggins are no strangers to the restaurant industry — both have been in the food service business for more than 20 years. Currently, Meredith is the owner of Baton Rouge favorite, Island Girl Bake Shop, while Tommy has spent the past 15 years working at Maxwell’s Market. Tommy was first introduced to Cheba Hut in 2004 and, although it would be years before he would ultimately become a Cheba Hut owner himself, he was blown away by not only the quality of ingredients but also the welcoming, heady atmosphere that didn’t compromise the high level of customer service.

In 2009, tragedy struck the couple when they lost all of their belongings in a devastating fire, narrowly escaping with their own lives. After the Baton Rouge community rallied behind the two to help them get back on their feet, Tommy and Meredith were inspired to give back to the city that had given them so much at a time when they needed it the most. In 2019, the couple made the decision to attend a Cheba Hut discovery day and learn more about potentially opening a location of their own. After one bite it became crystal clear: this was the concept that they would bring to Baton Rouge.

“We could not be more excited to bring Cheba Hut to Baton Rouge,” says Tommy. “This is our way to give a little something to the people and the community that has given us so much, and we are confident that the concept will resonate in this area. We want our shop to be a gathering place that’s centered in togetherness, respect and one love, and we’re sure that it will be an immediate success.”

To celebrate its Grand Opening, Cheba Hut will host a VIP event prior to opening its doors to the public, allowing friends and local business owners to experience a sneak peek of the new concept before it officially opens its doors to the public.

“Our newest franchise partners, Tommy and Meredith, are the perfect people to bring Cheba Hut to Baton Rouge. This is our first shop in the state of Louisiana and we look forward to continuing to grow the brand within this market over the next few years,” says Cheba Hut Chief Relationship Officer, Seth Larsen.

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting “toasted” since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint” (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.

Conveniently located near the Louisiana State University Campus, the new shop will offer delicious and affordable dining options for students and local residents alike while presenting a new restaurant concept to the Baton Rouge community.