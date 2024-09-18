Carl’s Jr. announced the winner of its annual Perfect Burger Competition: Martha Galvan, who hails from Irvine, Calif., and represented longtime Carl’s Jr. Franchisee Amir Siddiqi and Tom Thompson Entities. The final competition was held, and the winner was announced, in front of a cheering crowd at the annual Star Franchise Association Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We are incredibly proud to have Martha as this year’s Perfect Burger Competition Winner,” said Blake Devillier, President of Carl’s Jr. U.S. “Her performance during regional competitions, and ultimately during the final competition in front of a live audience, speaks perfectly to the pride and passion Carl’s Jr. burger chefs have for this brand, and that’s our true secret sauce.”

Perfect Burger Competition finals was proceeded by a series of local and regional competitions beginning in May, during which burgers were judged on criteria including appearance, speed, packaging and assembly. The competition also serves as an annual recertification in Carl’s Jr.’s proprietary burger procedures. In addition to bragging rights, the final six burger chefs competed at the conference in Salt Lake for a grand prize of $4,000.

Martha Galvan has been with Carl’s Jr. for 16 years. As a shift leader and burger chef, she says her favorite part of her job is coaching and training her team to ensure the guest is always happy. Galvan says that winning the competition makes her feel like she’s accomplished the highest standard of the work she does at Carl’s Jr., and she can’t wait to celebrate with her team soon.